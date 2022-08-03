CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 73,406 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 732.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.16% of Zebra Technologies worth $34,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,554,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 56,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,472,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $323.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $283.72 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.26.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.