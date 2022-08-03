CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 101,587 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,587 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Tower Stock Performance
NYSE:AMT opened at $266.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.92.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.