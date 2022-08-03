CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 101,587 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,587 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $266.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.92.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

