CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,224 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.