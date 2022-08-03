Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

