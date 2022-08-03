CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 368,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

CIRCOR International Price Performance

About CIRCOR International

NYSE:CIR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

