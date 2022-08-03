CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 368,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
