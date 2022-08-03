Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

