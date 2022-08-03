Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,484 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,073 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $186.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

