Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 161,372 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.57. 261,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,912,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $188.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.