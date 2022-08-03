Citigroup Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $119.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $114.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $165.40.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

