Citigroup Upgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to “Buy”

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

CF Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

CF stock opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

