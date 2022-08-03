Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Clarus has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Clarus has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

CLAR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. 1,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,796. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $758.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Clarus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

