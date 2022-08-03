Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Clarus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. 8,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,796. The company has a market cap of $756.31 million, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLAR. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarus

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Clarus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 65.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarus during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

