ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. 40,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

