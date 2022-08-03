Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on September 15th

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Clearway Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Clearway Energy has a payout ratio of 128.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.6%.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.64. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $39.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWEN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 8,994.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 94,259 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

