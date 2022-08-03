CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

CNA Financial stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bless acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bless bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

