CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

CNA stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Bless acquired 2,500 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

