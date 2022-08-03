Codex DNA (DNAY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Codex DNA to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Codex DNA had a negative net margin of 311.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. On average, analysts expect Codex DNA to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.48. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $59.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Codex DNA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Codex DNA by 66.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Codex DNA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Codex DNA by 33.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Codex DNA by 563.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 131,243 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

