Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Earns Maintains Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Cognex stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cognex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cognex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Cognex by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

