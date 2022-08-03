Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Maintains Rating from Cowen

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

CGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.98. 19,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,621. Cognex has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.