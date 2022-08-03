Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CGNX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Cognex stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95. Cognex has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Tobam acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

