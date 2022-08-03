Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Up 5.2%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. 9,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 965,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 86,542 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.