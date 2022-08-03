Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 304,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,096,666. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

