CommScope (COMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect CommScope to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COMM stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. CommScope has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

A number of analysts have commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,110,598.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,273.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the first quarter worth $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 73.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 30.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

