Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.56. 1,615,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,945. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,757,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $13,154,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $6,803,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 619,773 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.