Comparing ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) & Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) and Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ARC Resources and Deep Well Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00 Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources presently has a consensus price target of $24.04, indicating a potential upside of 71.60%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $4.08 billion 2.28 $627.63 million $1.72 8.15 Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares ARC Resources and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of -2.41, indicating that its stock price is 341% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 18.43% 24.87% 12.49% Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ARC Resources beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil sands prospects. The company has a 90% working interest in three oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in one oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in two oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. As of September 30, 2020, it leased 13,442 net acres of land under six oil sands. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. serves marketing facilities in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.