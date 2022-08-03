Comparing ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $930,000.00 1,775.83 -$346.79 million N/A N/A Exelixis $1.43 billion 4.78 $231.06 million $0.92 23.26

This table compares ImmunityBio and Exelixis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -45,735.72% N/A -112.52% Exelixis 19.60% 13.77% 11.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ImmunityBio and Exelixis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exelixis 0 1 7 0 2.88

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.87%. Exelixis has a consensus price target of $31.13, suggesting a potential upside of 45.44%. Given ImmunityBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Exelixis.

Summary

Exelixis beats ImmunityBio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems. The company also develops therapeutic agents, which are in Phase II or III clinical trial for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers, as well as pathogens as SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Deafness and Communication Disorders, and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with CytRx Corporation, EnGeneIC Pty Limited, GlobeImmune, Inc., and Infectious Disease Research Institute, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. In addition, it is developing XL092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer; XB002, an antibody-drug conjugate composed of human mAb against tissue factor (TF) for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; XL102, an orally bioavailable cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and XB002 for the treatment of non-hodgkin's lymphoma. Exelixis, Inc. has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

