Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 100,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 47,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

