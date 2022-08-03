Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.72

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 48502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNDT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Conduent to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Conduent Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $823.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,946.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Conduent news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Conduent by 5.5% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 4.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 106,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 18.9% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Conduent by 42.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Further Reading

