Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.00 million-$145.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.09 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.73–$0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.38.

CFLT stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 3,515,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 98,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,423,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,507,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,547 shares of company stock worth $485,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $873,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Confluent by 151.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

