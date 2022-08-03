Connectus Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 216,520 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 216,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,406,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.71. 169,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,278,441. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

