Connectus Wealth LLC Has $26.77 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 738,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $587.89. 16,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,309. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

