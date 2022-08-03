Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 19,531 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,592 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 19,531 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.0% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $32,642,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in American Express by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,365 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in American Express by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 4,232.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after buying an additional 248,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP traded up $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $154.56. The company had a trading volume of 41,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.59. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

