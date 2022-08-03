Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) is set to issue its Q2 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter.

CNSL opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 55.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 142,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 137,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

