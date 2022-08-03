Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Consolidated Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNSL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,412. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $821.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on CNSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

