Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Continental Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Continental Resources to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Continental Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CLR opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 102.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

