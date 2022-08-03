Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $375.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.