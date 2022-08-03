Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $124,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 512,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 56,968 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 60.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
