Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

MA stock opened at $349.01 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $339.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

