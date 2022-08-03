Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,111 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 62.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 60,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,043,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,014,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $767,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $265.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

