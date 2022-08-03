Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,153 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,153 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 30.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 79,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,606,136 shares of company stock worth $1,642,276,766. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.26.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

