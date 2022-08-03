Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $8,136,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Constellation Brands by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $5,406,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

STZ stock opened at $245.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.