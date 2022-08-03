CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) versus Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Head-To-Head Contrast

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoreCard and Oncology Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $48.25 million 4.41 $9.04 million $1.91 12.93 Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CoreCard has higher revenue and earnings than Oncology Pharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 26.20% 37.81% 28.40% Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares CoreCard and Oncology Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CoreCard has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Pharma has a beta of -1.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of CoreCard shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of CoreCard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CoreCard and Oncology Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoreCard currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.43%. Given CoreCard’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCard is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Summary

CoreCard beats Oncology Pharma on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The company's software solutions allow companies to offer various types of transacting account or card issuing program, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

