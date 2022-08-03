Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.94.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.