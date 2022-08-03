Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Ghe LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ghe LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.8% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

COST opened at $547.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $487.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

