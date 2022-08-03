Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

CTRA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. 12,650,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,159,191. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

