Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. 12,650,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,159,191. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

