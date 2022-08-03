Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,649,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,191. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.