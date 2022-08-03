Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Short Interest Update

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,035.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,035.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,111 shares of company stock valued at $927,319 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Covetrus by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 479,008 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,563,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVET opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVET. Raymond James cut Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

