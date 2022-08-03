Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Up 31.3% in July

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 11,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 782,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,492,920. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is -2.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a CHF 4 price target (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 49,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.