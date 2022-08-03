Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €45.30 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €45.30 ($46.70) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($45.36) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($39.18) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.21) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($20.31).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

